UN’s criminal silence on Kashmir spells body’s futility: AJK President

Azad Jammu-Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan says international community and media have rejected India’s false narrative about Occupied Kashmir and presented a true picture of the humanitarian crisis to the world.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Kashmir and Human Rights” at King’s College London.

He said India abrogated 35A and 370 in a bid to change the special status of the occupied territory.

The President said no civilized nation allows genocide of people. He said occupied Kashmir is neither a territorial dispute nor issue between Hindus and Muslims but it is a fight between human and anti-human forces.

He condemned criminal silence of the United Nations and said it indicates the world order is progressing towards its end.

Sardar Masood Khan said in-spite of UN Human Rights Commissioner report, Amnesty International and UK All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group reports reflecting gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, the silence of the major world powers and no action against India’s illegal steps is beyond understanding.

He said Indian troops enjoy unbridled powers under black laws and also committing war crimes and disgracing women as war tactics.

