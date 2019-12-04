Kashmir suffers, India continues to have its way on 122nd day of siege

In occupied Kashmir, situation continues to remain almost unchanged in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on the 122nd day of lockdown and military siege.

Having scrapped the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Modi-led Indian government is now planning to further erode Muslim-majority character of the territory by carving out new administrative divisions from the newly-formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir..

Meanwhile, normal life remains badly hit in the Kashmir Valley on 122nd day of lockdown and siege, with all shops and business establishments remain closed for most of the day and schools and offices without students and staff.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi on December 2 briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The FO spokesperson said Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Sri Lankan foreign minister that the 100-day plus lockdown remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

