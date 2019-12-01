SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their unabated act of state terrorism martyred seven Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir during the month of November.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the month, eighty-two people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by the Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

At least sixty civilians, mostly youth and political activists including one, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, were arrested.

The troops molested or disgraced a woman and damaged three houses during cordon and search operations in the month. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar since August 5.

In occupied Kashmir, 119 days on, routine life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region owing to severe military lockdown and internet blackout.

Amid heavy deployment of Indian troops, restrictions under section 144 remain enforced, causing immense hardships to the residents.

Although landline phones and voice calls on postpaid connections were partially restored, but the people continue to suffer due to continued suspension of prepaid mobile and text messaging services.

