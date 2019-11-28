Pakistan eggs on India to act responsibly over Kashmir dispute

Pakistan has called on India to end its military occupation of Kashmir, open up the disputed region to the international community, and let the Kashmiri’s determine their fate.

In an article published in The Houston Chronicle, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan said that India should act responsibly, in the interest of peace and security in the region.

He said Kartarpur crossing represents clear message to people across the world that Pakistan is committed to peace, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

The Pakistani Ambassador referring to India’s illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th of August said the stark difference between Pakistan’s overtures in Kartarpur, and India’s intimidation of Muslims and other minorities, have also been on full display in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for more than 100 days now.

He said India’s unilateral, illegal actions in Kashmir, its belligerent rhetoric and increasingly aggressive posture towards Pakistan are all also posing a much wider risk to regional peace and security.

In occupied Kashmir, the Valley and many parts of Jammu region continue to remain isolated from the world as unprecedented military lockdown entered 116th running day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, though uneasy calm and uncertainty prevail in the Valley yet life remains badly affected there as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced.

