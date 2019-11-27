PM Imran Khan calls world out on deathly silence over Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan taking to the social networking website Twitter called the world out on their ignorance of the Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The premier attaching a link of an Indian consul general’s statement calling for the implementation of the ‘Israel Model’ in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir said that such statements were a testament to the fascist mindset the current Indian government harbors.

The tweet read: “Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of IOJK for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent bec of their trading interests.”

PM Imran Khan also lamented the powerful countries of the world choosing to stay mum on the humanitarian crisis due to their monetary interests with the state of India.

Yesterday, In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in another act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district.

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brute force and fired bullets and pellets on mourners in different areas of Pulwama.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protests across the district, Indian police arrested five youth in Sopore town.

