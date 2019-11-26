OIC, Saudi govt should play their role on Kashmir conflict: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan on Tuesday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its active role for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

Mr. Masood Khan while demanding Indian to end its atrocities in held valley, also stressed upon the Saudi government to use its influence for the solution of the Kashmir conflict.

Extending support to the Kashmiris, the AJK president said, “Kashmiris are not orphans, Pakistan will continue to support them at every forum”, Masood said.

He maintained that the OIC should take notice of the grave rights violations in the held valley.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to remain tense and far from normal in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region, as India-imposed lockdown entered 114th running day.

Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops.

Ban on the internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid mobile services remains in place in the Valley.

On the other hand, a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi was arrested by Indian forces in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests.

The police arrested Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Chanpora area of the city. The police in a statement in Srinagar claimed that they succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone Srinagar, adding that he has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, presently staying at Baghi-Mehtab in Srinagar.

