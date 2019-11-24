Raging volcano in Kashmiris will erupt on India: Asad Majeed Khan

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan says decades of Indian occupation and repression of Jammu and Kashmir has turned the disputed territory into a volcano waiting to erupt.

In an opinion piece in New York Daily news, the ambassador said since August 5th, Kashmir has been under military lock down and the Kashmiri people subjected to collective punishment in the form of mass arrests of their leaders, activists and young people under a complete communications blackout.

He said having failed to normalize its occupation of Kashmir, India is gambling another military escalation on the Line of Control hoping that it would help BJP externalize the consequences of its repression.

In Occupied Kashmir, unprecedented military siege and communications lockdown continues on 112th consecutive day, today.

Normal life remains paralyzed, particularly the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of prepaid mobile and internet services.

