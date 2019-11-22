Pakistan expresses deep concern over UNSC’s inaction on Kashmir issue

At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed deep concern at the absence of action by UN Security Council (UNSC)to halt India’s violations of human rights and its resolutions in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in a debate on ‘The Role of Reconciliation in Maintaining International Peace and Security’ in the UNSC, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram underlined that the central purpose of the 15-member world body is to settle conflicts.

He said unfortunately, the UNSC has had uneven success in resolving threats to and breaches of international peace and security.

Munir Akram said India annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in violation of the UN resolutions and placed the disputed state under a repressive lockdown.

He said since then the internet and phone communications are cut off and thousands of Kashmiris have been arrested, especially young men.

Yesterday in India, The police registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University professor and her journalist-husband over the posts they shared on social media, allegedly hurting the morale of the security forces in Kashmir.

The FIR cited an “inappropriate post” in which the assistant professor, whose husband is a journalist based in Occupied Kashmir, referred to the communications blackout in the Valley immediately after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

