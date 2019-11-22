Minorities, Muslim lives in danger from India’s Hindutva: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that minorities and Muslims of India were in serious jeopardy under the current government, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that the atmosphere has been persistently tense in the neighboring country after the Babri mosque verdict.

“Attacks are taking place on Muslims in India, Hindutva poses serious threats to sane Indians and the minorities alike,” FM Qureshi continued.

He urged the international community to wake up from their slumber and take action on the unilateral oppression India has been imposing on innocent Kashmiris.

“They should show maturity and fulfill their obligations, feel a sense of responsibility, India has put the region’s peace and stability on stake due to its hegemonic ambitions.

Unprecedented military siege and communications clampdown continue on the 110th consecutive day on Friday (today), in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

