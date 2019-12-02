LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has urged the international community including the forum of the United Nations to break the silence over occupied Kashmir issue.

In a statement issued here from Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar said the Indian army has committed the biggest terrorism by rendering 22,000 women widows and violating the sanctity of another 11,000 females in Occupied Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

The governor Punjab said India must realise that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through the power of gun and bullet.

Mr. Sarwar strongly condemned the Indian aggression in the occupied valley and mentioned that over the last 30 years, 95,000 people including 1,000 women martyred due to atrocities unleashed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir, while thousands of innocent Kashmiris still languishing in jails.

However, India could not suppress their resolve of the freedom movement that is getting stronger with each passing day.

Chaudhry Sarwar said we cannot forget our Kashmiri brethren for even a moment as Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and no world power can separate them from us.

The Punjab governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 220 million Pakistanis are moving shoulder to shoulder with people of occupied Kashmir.

