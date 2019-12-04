Govt, opposition united on Kashmir  issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the government and the opposition were on the same page on Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session, FM Qureshi said that the house had unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir. He praised the opposition for supporting the government on the issue.

The foreign minister said that PTI-led government forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at all the international forums and added that the grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir has become an international issue.

Talking about India’s illegal bifurcation of occupied Kashmir, the FM Qureshi said that New Delhi was continuously violating UN resolutions in Indian-occupied.

Earlier on September 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of the charter of the United Nations and international laws.

Talking to media here, he had said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been vigorously and effectively raising the Kashmir issue the world over and it had now been internationalised owing to his endeavors.

Qureshi had said that congressmen, representatives of House of Commons and European Parliament were also discussing the Kashmir issue and realising its gravity.

