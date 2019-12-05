Saudi Shura council chief condemns brutalities in occupied Kashmir   

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Majlis-ash-Shura Chairman Dr. Abdullah-ibne-Muhammad Al Sheikh on Thursday condemned the brutalities being perpetrated on the Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, Dr. Abdullah said, “We stand by the Kashmiri people and express our firm solidarity with them.”

He called for lifting of curfew and lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir at the earliest. The chairman said that Saudi Arabia wanted resolutions of all conflicts including the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

The chairman also agreed with Asad Qaiser’s proposal of convening conference of parliamentary representatives of Islamic countries on Kashmir.

He said friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are strengthening with the passage of time and added that his country considers Pakistan its sincere friend and brother.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaisar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in everlasting cultural, religious and historical bonds.

He said Pakistan values its cordial brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. Qaiser said Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan in the hour of trial.

The speaker strongly condemned the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, saying the OIC must play its proactive role to stop such incidents.

