PM Imran apprises Saudi King Salman on situation in Occupied Kashmir

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Khan informed the Saudi King about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and global political situation and expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, trade, investment and economic relations also came under discussion during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day official visit of Saudi Arabia before in onward journey to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session condemned attack on the kingdom’s oil facilities.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit before heading to New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and other officials are accompanying the prime minister on the visit.

During his stay in the kingdom, according to a statement put out by the Foreign Office, the prime minister will discuss with the Saudi leadership the various dimensions of the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

