Saudi Shura Council chief calls on PM Imran, reaffirms support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Shura Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh accompanied by a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reaffirmed Riyadh’s support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

During the meeting at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, PM Imran highlighted the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

According to a statement issued by his office, PM Imran apprised the chairman of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) marked by the inhuman lock-down and communications blockade, which had continued since 5 August 2019.

PM Imran stressed that the world must take cognizance of India’s egregious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir. He said that the international community should make all possible efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

The delegation is on a 3-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The prime minister added that the Saudi leadership was held in high esteem in Pakistan and the visit of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan was memorable in terms of further fortifying the relations.

He lauded the growing cooperation between the parliaments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The chairman conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister. He expressed his commitment to continue working for closer and deeper links between the Parliaments of the two brotherly countries.

