PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to Pakistan after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia which became fruitful as Riyadh leadership agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan during his meetings with Saudi leadership said Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He stressed the importance of avoidance of military conflict and the constructive engagement of all parties.

After his arrival in Pakistan, the premier will inaugurate a major programme on Thursday (tomorrow) which is initiated by the federal government for the welfare of youth.

The federal authorities have completed preparations for the formal inauguration of Prime Minister’s ‘Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar is activated for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) lending programme’s success and held various prominent leaders including Asad Umar, Jehangir Tareen, Faisal Javed and others.

The meetings were held to discuss the final preparations of the inauguration ceremony which is likely to be attended by the central leadership of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), federal and provincial ministers and youth.

This program comprises two categories: In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from 100,000 to 500,000 rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from 500,000 to five million rupees.

