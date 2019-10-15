PM Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman, MBS in Riyadh

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan met King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his day-long visit to Riyadh, as part of his initiative for peace and security in the middle east, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the separate meetings, PM Imran, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed matters of mutual interest.

The leaders also discussed the ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

PM Imran also briefed the Saudi leadership about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Khan also stressed the need for resolving differences and conflicts through political and diplomatic means for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, PM Khan reached Riyadh on a day-long visit to Saudi Arabia, where Governor Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Minister of State and National Security Advisor Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban welcomed the PM Imran.

This is Premier Imran Khan’s third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. From the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman paid a state visit to Pakistan in February, earlier this year.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

