PM Imran Khan reaches Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative for peace

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Riyadh on a day-long visit to Saudi Arabia, as part of his initiative for peace and security in the middle east, ARY News reported.

Governor Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Minister of State and National Security Advisor Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban welcomed the Prime Minister at Royal terminal of the King Khalid Airport Riyadh.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari are accompanying the Prime Minister.

As per sources, the prime minister is scheduled to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the meeting, he would exchange views with Saudi leadership regarding the proposals made by Iranian officials about an expected dialogue between the two hostile countries. Amid rising tension in the middle east, they are also likely to discuss ways to maintain peace in the region.

This is Premier Imran Khan’s third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. From the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman paid a state visit to Pakistan in February, earlier this year.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here,” he had said.

