Seek to facilitate talks between Iran and KSA to resolve differences: PM Khan

TEHRAN: President of Iran Hassan Rouhani officially welcomed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at Saadabad Palace after his arrival to the country earlier today, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region”, said PM Imran Khan on the occasion.

The two dignitaries held a joint press conference where Iran appreciated steps taken by Pakistan to deescalate the law and order situation in the region.

PM Imran Khan thanked the Iranian President for his support on the Kashmir cause. Khan added that Pakistan did not want any conflict in the region.

“The region cannot withstand another conflict, enough annihilation has occurred already. don’t want a conflict between Iran & Saudi Arabia, said Imran Khan.

“War between Saudia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, said PM Imran Khan during his joint presser with the Iranian President.

“This visit to Iran and the visit which I will undertake to Saudia on Tuesday, is a Pakistan led initiative. I will go with a positive mind to Saudia, Pakistan will play the role of a facilitator. We are willing to host both countries in Islamabad so that they could try and iron out their differences.”

“When I was in New York, I was asked by the US President Trump to facilitate these talks and we will do all that we can. We want to facilitate so that sanctions can be lifted, a nuclear deal can be signed between USA and Iran.” concluded prime minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on an official one-day visit to Tehran on a mission to promote and mediate peace, as well as discussing security situation of Gulf region.

Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif welcomed the Pakistani premier at the airport upon arrival.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari are also alongside the premier.

The prime minister is slated to hold meetings with the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Detailed discussions will be held on the fractured relations of Saudi Arabia and Iran along with matters pertaining to the prevalent security situation in gulf countries and peacemaking initiatives in the regard.

The premier is set to leave for the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Tuesday and apprise them of his meetings and dialogues held with the Iranian leadership.

Iran has upheld Pakistan’s effort to broker peace between the two Muslim countries who have had a history of tumultuous relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif had said in a statement earlier that Iran was ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia to iron out long-standing issues between the two countries.

Zarif had maintained that dialogue was the only way forward for long-standing peace and harmony in the region.

