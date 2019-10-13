PM Imran’s Gulf peace initiative to be harbinger of peace, tranquility: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran will prove to be a forerunner to peace and security in the Gulf region.

In a tweet on Sunday, she said Imran Khan is introducing a new, determined, confident, dignified and bright face of Pakistan to the new millennium.

Read More: Iran says ready for talks with Saudi Arabia, with or without mediation

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on an official one-day visit to Tehran on a mission to promote and mediate peace, as well as discussing security situation of Gulf region.

Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif welcomed the Pakistani premier at the airport upon arrival.

Read More: Schedule prepared for PM Imran’s visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari are also alongside the premier.

The prime minister is slated to hold meetings with the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Comments

comments