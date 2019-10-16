Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan during his meetings with Saudi leadership said Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He stressed the importance of avoidance of military conflict and the constructive engagement of all parties.

The premier reaffirmed that Pakistan will always be shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi leadership appreciated the serious efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards promoting peace and stability in the region and the impact of this initiative on the de-escalation of tensions.

The officials of the kingdom also reassured its commitment to close ties with Pakistan and reiterated the resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in all fields including trade, energy, security and defence.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Khan had reached Riyadh on a day-long visit, as part of his initiative for peace and security in the middle east,

