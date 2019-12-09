ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the country’s first National Science and Technology Park at NUST today and said that the root cause of Pakistan’s downfall is the destruction of a merit-based system, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event in National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad today, said that he has witnessed the rise and downfall of the country in different eras. He said that the country failed to advance in the education sector. He reminded that Pakistanis were full of confidence during his school age and people gave its nationals more importance across the globe.

“The students of one of Pakistan’s top universities, NUST, have a bigger responsibility to utilise their capabilities which they have been awarded by the Allah Almighty. You need a dream to efficiently utilise your skills as everything starts with a vision. There is no shortcut to success. The world remembers those served humans with money like Bill Gates, who spent very less on his own but more for humanity.”

“Allah Almighty ordered us to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as a role model. Every individual can get success if follows teachings and principles of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH.”

PM Khan said that merit and accountability have prime roles in a democratic system and monarchy cannot beat democracy. Democracy is also negated by family politics which prefers bloodline to call someone a leader.

During his speech, the premier expressed praises to the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who is also present in the event.

He said, “Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed as the minister for science and technology. Some people had launched criticism against us for showing an unserious attitude towards the development of the science of the technology. A good captain knows well when to give a chance to good players.”

“Fawad Chaudhry has exhibited a true passion for science and technology, to this, he is worthy for being praised,” he added.

Upon his arrival at the varsity, the premier has inaugurated Pakistan’s first National Science and Technology Park located in the vicinity of NUST and being hailed as the country’s largest innovation and research ecosystem.

The high-tech IT Park houses more than forty companies, including start-ups, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and tech giants, Radio Pakistan reported. The park will serve as a launchpad for the country’s leading researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

