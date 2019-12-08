Bahrain to confer highest civilian award on PM Imran Khan: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari revealed that Bahrain will confer its highest civilian award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, on PM Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister is going on an official visit to Bahrain in the mid of December where he will be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Bukhari told Arab News.

He added that the premier would receive the award at a special ceremony to be held during his visit. PM Khan will also participate in the national day celebration of Bahrain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit three countries next month, commencing from December 15, ARY News reported on November 19.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan will pay visits to three countries from December 15 to 21. The premier will arrive in Bahrain on a two-day official visit on December 16, whereas, he will also pay a two-day visit to Switzerland from December 17.

Moreover, the premier will participate in an international conference on refugees in Geneva, sources added.

Later, PM Khan will depart for a three-day visit to Malaysia starting from December 19 and he will return home on December 21.

On August 9, PM Imran Khan had contacted the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa through a telephone call in order to take him into confidence on the Kashmir crisis.

The prime minister had apprised the Bahraini king of India’s move to annex held Kashmir in violation of the UN resolutions. Strongly opposing the steps India has taken of late vis-à-vis the held Kashmir, PM Khan reiterated New Delhi has consistently been breaching the UN resolutions. Held Kashmir has been accepted as a disputed territory globally, he added. He urged world powers to take note of this irresponsible attitude on the part of India and play their role to maintain peace in the region.

The Bahraini king, expressing concern over the recent developments, said his government has continuously been monitoring the Kashmir situation. He called for dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute.

