PM Imran Khan launches ‘Digital Pakistan’ program

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ program, an initiative aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare, ARY News reported.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ڈیجیٹل پاکستان وژن منصوبے کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب وزیراعظم عمران خان کا ڈیجیٹل پاکستان وژن منصوبے کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب#ARYNews #DigitalPakistan #PMImranKhan Posted by ARY News on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Addressing the inauguration ceremony held at PM Office in Islamabad, the premier said ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign is a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

“I was also an overseas Pakistani when i was studying abroad at university. Half of the year I played cricket abroad and the rest of the half-year in Pakistan. So I have a complete idea of overseas Pakistanis as in what is the motivation behind moving out,” he added.

PM Imran Khan said that successful people are those who make difficult decisions in life.

The prime minister said life is all about taking challenges, adding that when challenges end life comes to an end as well.

Read more: Digitalizing Pakistan top priority of PTI govt: minister

“Every stage is a stepping stone, for example, school to college, then a university which leads to a job, it depends on how many challenges you take,” said PM Khan.

Sharing the famous verse of Allama Iqbal, PM said, “like Iqbal said, “There are more galaxies beyond the stars”. Once you achieve the first one, there is a new one ready for you. The day your challenge ends, your life goes down the hill.

According to a statement, Digital Pakistan is a comprehensive plan which will not only help the country in competing in the digital market globally but also create jobs and ease for the people of Pakistan.

Digital skills and literacy

One of the important initiatives of Digital Pakistan is creating literacy & developing relevant skills in the youth. Through this extraordinary step, youth will be equipped with cutting edge skills that will assist them in competing globally.

Through NADRA, Digital Infrastructure was introduced long back but lack in proper planning made digitalisation stagnant. #DigitalPakistan will not only revive the existing infrastructure but also introduce new ones, ensuring security & efficiency pic.twitter.com/xPkeNENp42 — PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) December 5, 2019

Digital skilling and literacy enable our tech graduates to secure relevant jobs. A majority of our tech graduates today cannot compete globally because our curriculum is outdated and barring them from monetizing those skills.

“Innovation and Entrepreneurship” to provide an enabling environment for startups to flourish.

“E-Government“

It digitizes intra-government operations and processes towards a paperless and efficient environment and also digitizes government services for citizens and businesses for better delivery.

#DigitalPakistan It covers 5 strategic pillars. Access and Connectivity that ensures every Pakistani has access to internet that is a fundamental right. pic.twitter.com/0ECqpKxHq5 — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) December 5, 2019

“Digital Infrastructure”

It creates the ability to do most daily tasks using smart-phones in a secure and faster manner.

A senior Pakistani executive of Google, Tania Aidrus has stepped down from her position at the tech giant to lead Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan initiative.

It’s the patriotic people like Tania Adrous who build nations. PM Imran Khan’s vision for a #DigitalPakistan brings former @Google executive Tania back to Pakistan. Looking forward to her positive contribution in shaping the digital landscape of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JXZH0BKPXK — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 5, 2019

Comments

comments