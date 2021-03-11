AC defers indictment of former IG Sindh, others in police funds case

KARACHI: An accountability court (AC) in Karachi Thursday has once again deferred the indictment of former Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali and other accused in police funds corruption reference, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Hyder Jamali and other accused appeared before the court in today’s hearing, which was adjourned without any proceedings.

The AC has now fixed March 20 as the date of an indictment of the accused in the reference. The accused have been directed to ensure their appearance before the court.

Jamali is facing charges of misappropriating police funds worth Rs1.4 billion. The other accused include Faisal Basheer Memon, Fida Hussain and others.

Read more: Court defers indictment of ex-Sindh IG, others in graft case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mr Jamali along with six other policemen in 2018 for abusing their powers and alleged embezzlement in the funds of the police department.

NAB claims the recruitments were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

The indictment came in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that took action after allegations surfaced that nepotism and corruption were committed during Jamali’s tenure as IGP Sindh in recruiting hundreds of policemen.

Comments

comments