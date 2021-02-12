Court again defers indictment of ex-Sindh IG, others in graft case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Friday heard police funds misappropriation reference against former Sindh IG Ghulam Haider Jamali and other officials, ARY News reported.

Former police chief Jamali and other accused turned up before the court as it resumed hearing.

The accountability judge deferred the indictment of the accused due to the absence of defence counsels and directed them to ensure their presence at next hearing on Feb 24.

An accountability reference was filed against former I.G. Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and co-accused in 2018 over misappropriation in the funds of Sindh police department.

