No evidence of corruption against PPP MNA, NAB tells SHC

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the clean-chit to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker in the National Assembly (NA), Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, after concluding a corruption inquiry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail petition of PPP MNA Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar today.

The NAB prosecutor told SHC judge that the bureau has not gotten any evidence of corruption against the NA lawmaker. He added that NAB chairman has been informed to close the corruption inquiry against MNA Mahar.

The prosecutor sought time from the high court till the response from NAB chairman. Following the prosecutor’s request, the SHC sought a response from NAB in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended interim bail of MNA Mahar till March 11 and adjourned the hearing.

In October last year, the anti-corruption watchdog had launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Ghotki Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar.

As per details, the PPP leader was accused of allegedly misusing his authority during the previous tenure of PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had also closed separate inquiries against two provincial lawmakers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) facing corruption charges.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter had ended inquiries of making illegal assets against PPP’s members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Taimur Talpur and Hakeem Baloch.

