NAB closes inquiry against two PPP provincial lawmakers

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday closed separate inquiries against two provincial lawmakers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) facing corruption charges, ARY News reported.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter has ended inquiries of making illegal assets against PPP’s members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Taimur Talpur and Hakeem Baloch, the NAB lawyer told the high court today.

He said that the institution has found no evidences against the lawmakers for making illegal assets and the matter is forwarded to the NAB chairman.

This, the investigation officer told SHC’s Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh when he questioned that the institution had created panic in such a manner the matter is so big.

Read: SHC orders NAB to complete inquiry against Taimur Talpur within six weeks

Justice Shaikh remarked that the court has nothing to do with the NAB’s session and the officer will have to give a clear answer against the accused persons.

The investigation officer said that there is no evidence [of having illegal assets] exists against Talpur and Baloch.

Later, the court dismissed the bail petition of Hakeem Baloch as it became ineffective after the NAB’s response, whereas, the SHC CJ approved interim bail of Taimur Talpur.

Comments

comments