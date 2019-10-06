NAB launches inquiry against PPP leader Muhammad Bux Mahar

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Ghotki Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As per details, the PPP leader is accused of allegedly misusing his authority during the previous tenure of PPP.

The anti-graft watchdog has sought a record of Muhammad Bux Mahar’s farmland comprising of 230 acres, which was illegally allotted to him.

Read: Court hands over Khursheed Shah to NAB on 9-day physical remand

The NAB has also demanded a record from the Ghotki deputy commissioner.

Moreover, the NAB has also tightened the noose around Special Assistant to CM Bangal Mehar for illegally allotting land to his brother Muhammad Bux Mehar.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party stalwart and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah had been taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 18.

The arrest was made after Khursheed Shah excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its summon.

Comments

comments