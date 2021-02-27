AC awards seven years sentence to DC Qambar Shahdadkot over corruption

SUKKUR: An accountability court (AC), Sukkur on Saturday announced its reserved judgment in the Municipal Corporation Sukkur corruption case, ARY News reproted.

As per details, the court awarded seven years jail to Deputy Commissioner Qambar Shahdadkot Javed Ahmed Jagirni along with 11 co-accused in the case.

DC Qambar Shahdadkot and other accused were taken into custody after the announcement of the judgment. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had filed Rs64.77 million corruption reference against seven officers, including administrators of the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Qambar Shahdadkot, Javed Jagirani, and others.

The NAB had investigated corruption during development works by the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, from 2012 to 2014.

One accused named Abdul Qadir Sheikh, who was a contractor lost his life while three other accused struck plea bargain with the NAB.

