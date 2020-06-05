AC summons Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment in graft case

LAHORE: An accountability court here on Friday directed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz to appear in person in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

The accountability judge set June 11 for the indictment of the father-son duo and other accused in the case. He directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to show up on the next hearing at any cost.

The hearing was postponed to June 11.

Read More: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif until June 17

While the Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference, the accountability court issued arrest warrants for accused Shahid Mahmood over no-show. The court directed prison authorities to present all accused under custody before it on the next hearing at all cost, saying it is under obligation to wind up the trial proceedings in four months.

Advocate Nawaz appeared on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif. However, former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema did not turn up owing to the coronavirus fears.

Read More: NAB again summons Shehbaz Sharif in assets case

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the money laundering and assets beyond means cases against Hamza till June 18. The PML-N leader, who is in judicial custody, was not brought to the court owing to the pandemic.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report on the reference against him by next hearing.

Read More: Speaker Punjab Assembly issues production orders for Hamza Shehbaz

Comments

comments