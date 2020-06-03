NAB again summons Shehbaz Sharif in assets case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on June 9, ARY News reported on Friday.

The summon has been issued in the name of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president with regards to the ongoing assets beyond means and money laundering inquiries against him. He has been asked to appear before NAB Lahore office at 2:00pm.

Shehbaz Sharif’s last appearance in front of the national accountability bureau came on April 22.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Shehbaz Sharif, whereas he has only made himself available for questioning once.

The anti-graft watchdog was not satisfied in the previous meeting with the answers given by Shehbaz Sharif to their questions and had asked him to appear before NAB again.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

