Shehbaz Sharif may face disciplinary action for delaying NAB inquiry: sources

LAHORE: Sources privy to the development revealed on Tuesday that the leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is persistently non-cooperative with NAB officials, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President yet again refused to make himself available for a summon issued prior by the national accountability bureau (NAB).

Sources have claimed that the politician was told about possible consequences if he did not adhere to the summon.

Shehbaz Sharif who has applied for bail before arrest warrant from the highcourt is yet to acquire them and can be arrested.

The anti-graft watchdog said that it is excercising its legal authority and could arrest an individual in case of non-cooperation.

Sources entailed that Shehbaz Sharif could face disciplinary action due to unecessary delays in case proceedings.

