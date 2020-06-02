NAB team raids Shehbaz Sharif’s home to arrest him

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Tuesday raided the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to arrest him after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog in assets beyond known income case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NAB team has entered the residence of the opposition leader as police cordoned it off to avoid any hindrances from PML-N leaders and activists.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The NAB team carried out a raid at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog in assets beyond means case. He, however, opted to submit a written statement to the accountability watchdog in response to a questionnaire handed over to him.

Several party leaders including PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has reached outside the residence of the party leader.

However, the NAB team’s raid at the Model residence, 96-H, of the party leader proved futile after it emerged that he was not present there.

It was later conveyed to the NAB team that the opposition leader was present at his Jati Umrah residence after which the team left for there to arrest the PML-N president.

Read More: NAB summons Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on June 2

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking interim bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Sharif through his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz moved the bail petition, citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and others as respondents.

He claimed in his petition that the corruption watchdog’s assets beyond means case against him is based on mala fide intentions. It launched the probe against him under the incumbent government’s influence, he alleged.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as we get them.

Comments

comments