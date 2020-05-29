NAB summons Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on June 2

LAHORE: NAB has summoned leader of the opposition in the national assembly Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on June 12 at 12pm, ARY News reported on Friday.

The summon has been issued in the name of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president with regards to the ongoing assets beyond means and money laundering inquiries against him.

Read More: Big decisions likely as NAB chief summons session on May 28

Shehbaz Sharif’s last appearance in front of the national accountability bureau came on April 22.

The anti-graft watchdog was not satisfied in the previous meeting with the answers given by Shehbaz Sharif to their questions and had asked him to appear before NAB again.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif whereas he has only made himself available for questioning once, evading the other four.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed predicts NAB sweep until July 31

Shehbaz Sharif has been ensured that all safety and security protocols with regards to coronavirus will strictly be implemented during his appearance.

Sources privy to the developments have claimed that the NAB investigations are reaching their crescendo and will almost be complete after Shehbaz Sharif answers their questions.

Comments

comments