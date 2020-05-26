Big decisions likely as NAB chief summons session on May 28

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, has summoned an important session on May 28 at NAB headquarters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

NAB chairman Javed Iqbal will review the progress of mega corruption cases in the forthcoming session which will be attended by NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general and Director-General (DG) Operations.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the session will also be attended by DGs of all regional bureaus through video link.

Earlier on May 14, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had chaired a meeting of the accountability watchdog’s officials via video link and directed them to fully implement corruption-free Pakistan policy.

He said that the NAB officials are fulfilling their national obligation to overcome corruption in the country.

“Conviction rate in corruption cases by accountability courts stands at around 70 percent,” he said adding that they are committed to eradicate corruption from its roots.

He said that their operational methodology comprise of three steps. “It includes scrutiny of the complaint, inquiry and then investigation,” said the chairman NAB.

Javed Iqbal said that the level of investigation in NAB cases has improved with the help of the forensic sciences laboratory.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday vowed to bring those involved in modaraba and musharaka-based financing scandals to justice.

Comments

comments