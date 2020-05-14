Conviction rate in NAB cases stands at 70 percent: Javed Iqbal  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting of the accountability watchdog’s officials via video link and directed them to fully implement corruption-free Pakistan policy, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the NAB officials are fulfilling their national obligation to overcome corruption in the country.

“Conviction rate in corruption cases by accountability courts stands at around 70 percent,” he said adding that they are committed to eradicate corruption from its roots.

He said that their operational methodology comprise of three steps. “It includes scrutiny of the complaint, inquiry and then investigation,” said the chairman NAB.

Javed Iqbal said that the level of investigation in NAB cases has improved with the help of the forensic sciences laboratory.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday vowed to bring those involved in modaraba and musharaka-based financing scandals to justice.

“We are committed to conclude modaraba and musharaka cases and will pursue them in the courts and provide proper evidences against the accused,” he said while chairing a review meeting at the NAB Headquarters.

Javed Iqbal announced that reforms would be brought in the NAB to revive and improve the stature of the accountability watchdog. “We believe in corruption-free Pakistan,” he said adding that measures would be taken to arrest corrupt elements at all cost.

He further assured that modaraba and musharaka scandal affectees would be able to get their looted money soon.

