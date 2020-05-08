LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched yet another inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over alleged illegal allotment of land in Cholistan, reported ARY News.

The corruption watchdog has sent a questionnaire to Sharif with direction to respond to it by May 8.

According to the bureau, the opposition leader along with officials concerned allotted 14,400-kanal land of the Cholistan Development Authority in violation of relevant laws. Former minister Balighur Rehman and others have been quizzed in the case.

Sources relayed Sharif has been asked to explain his role in the allotment of the land.

Earlier, on May 4, the PML-N president had appeared before the NAB in connection with its investigation into assets and money laundering cases. A joint investigation team quizzed him for two hours.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel. However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

Previously, Shehbaz Sharif had skipped NAB hearing due to the coronavirus scare.

