Salman Shehbaz visits Pakistani Embassy in Britain: sources

LONDON: Sources privy to the development told ARY News that son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz approached the Pakistani Embassy of Britain on Tuesday.

According to details, Salman Shehbaz got his documents verified from the embassy which are to be sent to Pakistan to be presented in ongoing cases and inquires on him and the Sharif family.

The Pakistani embassy has also confirmed the development although the embassy has refused to disclose what kind of documents did Salman Shehbaz get verified from them.

Salman Shehbaz Sharif has been declared an absconder by the courts in Pakistan for failing to appear in ongoing cases and inquiries against him in the country.

The accountability court on October 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the accused to be declared absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

Accountability court judge, Chaudhry Ameer Khan upheld NAB’s request, he had been summoned multiple times for questioning but failure to appear in court for the scheduled proceedings resulted in the decision.

In a previous hearing on September 30, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the accountability court that the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz had been seized over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

