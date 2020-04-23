Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand extended till May 7

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till May 7 in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan presided over proceedings and awarded the accused an extension of 14 days in his judicial remand.

Read More: Court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly was not presented in the court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The court has ordered authorities to present Hamza Shehbaz Sharif before the court in the next hearing slated for May 4.

Justice Jawad-ul-Hassan also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Sharif, sooner rather than later.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

Read More: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif again after no-show

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

