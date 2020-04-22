LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday again excused himself from appearing before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a Tweet confirmed that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will not appear the anti-graft watchdog due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

“Shehbaz Sharif will not appear before NAB due to fear of contracting the novel coronavirus,” she added.

The party spokesperson said that the documents related to the information sought by the anti-graft watchdog have been shared with the NAB.

NAB summons again

After Shehbaz failed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau summoned Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz president once again on May 4 at 12pm in an investigation pertaining to a money laundering case.

Sources told ARY News that NAB has received the response submitted by the PML-N president and termed it as unsatisfactory.

The anti-corruption officials stated that they have sent another notice to the former chief minister to appear before the anti-graft body.

The PML-N president also skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

