NAB chairman directs to effectively pursue modaraba, musharaka scandals

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday vowed to bring those involved in modaraba and musharaka-based financing scandals to justice, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are committed to conclude modaraba and musharaka cases and will pursue them in the courts and provide proper evidences against the accused,” he said while chairing a review meeting at the NAB Headquarters.

Javed Iqbal announced that reforms would be brought in the NAB to revive and improve the stature of the accountability watchdog. “We believe in corruption-free Pakistan,” he said adding that measures would be taken to arrest corrupt elements at all cost.

He further assured that modaraba and musharaka scandal affectees would be able to get their looted money soon.

In another action against corrupt activities, on May 07, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal ordered an inquiry into the alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion in Sindh.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog chairman directed DG NAB Sukkur to begin a probe into the disappearance of Rs7 billion worth of wheat in Sindh.

The move comes after the Sindh government on Monday forwarded the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly.

It must be noted that about 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat went missing from the government warehouses in the province. The wheat worth Rs7 billion was stolen in the month of February, according to a report.

