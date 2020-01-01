KARACHI: Academic activities resume in Sindh including Karachi, as educational institutions across the province reopened on Wednesday (today) after winter vacations, ARY News reported.

Due to severe cold wave the attendance in majority of schools is low, while teachers in some schools are also absent from their duties.

Meanwhile, majority of the private schools in Karachi, have extended winter vacations till January 6, owing to cold wave in the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh education secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi had rejected rumours of extending winter vacations for schools.

The Sindh’s Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, Ahsan Ali Mangi, had clarified that schools would reopen from January 1 (today).

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, academic activities to resume on January 1, 2020 (Wednesday). All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1, read the notification.

On the other hand, the Department for Schools Education, Balochistan had extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the coldness.

According to a notification, the schools across cold areas of Balochistan would reopen on January 10, 2020, instead of January 1.

According to Director Schools Balochistan, the vacations had been extended in cold areas of province due to the increase in coldness.

