No extension in winter vacations for schools, announces Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh education secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi rejected rumours of extending winter vacations for schools, saying that Tuesday is the last day of holidays as per schedule, ARY News reported.

The Sindh’s Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, Ahsan Ali Mangi, clarified that no extension will be made in winter vacations for the educational institutions and schools will be reopened from January 1 (tomorrow).

On December 19, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 to December 31, 2019.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutes will reopen on January 1, 2020 (Friday). All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1, read the notification.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), The Department for Schools Education had extended the duration for winter vacations owing to an increase in the coldness across the province.

According to a notification, the schools across KPK would reopen on January 7, 2020, instead of January 1. KP Education Minister Ziaullah Bangash said the winter vacations extended due to the lingering impact of winter persisting across the province.

