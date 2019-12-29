KP govt extends winter vacations in schools

PESHAWAR: The Department for Schools Education extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the cold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification, the schools across KPK would reopen on January 7, 2020, instead of January 1.

According to KP Education Minister Ziaullah Bangash, the winter vacations extended due to the lingering impact of winter persisting across the province.

Meanwhile, all the educational institutes in Sindh will reopen on January 1, 2020 (Wednesday). The schools across Punjab will reopen on Monday 6th January 2020.

