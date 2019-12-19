Winter vacations for schools in Sindh announced

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Thursday announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 to December 31, 2019, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutes will reopen on January 1, 2020 (Friday).

All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1, read the notification.

Earlier, on December 13, Punjab government announced winter vacations in all schools and educational institutes across the province.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Education, all public and private schools will observe vacations from 20 December – 05 January.

The schools across the province will reopen on Monday 6th January 2020.

