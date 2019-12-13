Web Analytics
Winter vacations for schools in Punjab announced

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday announced winter vacations in all schools and educational institutes across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Education, all public and private schools will observe vacations from 20 December – 05 January.

“The winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab will be observed with effect from 20-12-2019 to 05-01-2020,” read the notification.

The schools across the province will reopen on Monday 6th January 2020.

