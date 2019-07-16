‘Accountability process to continue come what may’: Sumsam Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that indiscriminate and across the board accountability process will continue in the country come what may, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam said that PTI-led government will take the corruption cases to its logical end and added that no one will be given safe passage.

He said that Sharif family was involved in corruption and added that the family had brought the country on the verge of economic disaster. Sumsam said that Shahbaz Sharif was also indulged in money laundering through his sons and son-in-law. “Now people of Pakistan have come to know why mega projects were built,” said that minister.

He further said, “PML-N has lost its remaining credibility after disclosures of international media.” The minister said that the government will put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Read More: Sharif family introduced corruption in politics: Sumsam

Earlier on July 15, Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari had accused Sharif family of introducing corruption in politics.

According to a statement issued from Director General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam had said that Sharif family had also brought the culture of permits, plots and monetary benefits into politics.

Comments

comments