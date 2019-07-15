Sharif family introduced corruption in politics: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday accused Sharif family of introducing corruption in politics, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from Director General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam said that Sharif family also brought the culture of permits, plots and monetary benefits into politics.

He said that Nawaz Sharif adopted the culture of spending money in order to achieve political gains and added that corruption of the two brothers brought defamation to the country.

The minister said that media unmasked pseudo and deceptive appearance of Sharif family and added that corrupt elements could not hide the truth by lies, read the statement.

He said that PML-N spokesperson should set the record straight instead of publishing old pictures and added that making announcements of going to courts were confined to issuing statements only.

“The country cannot progress until eradication of corruption,” concluded Sumsam.

Earlier on July 14, Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari had urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to answer the queries of British media which claimed that Shehbaz had embezzled UK aid meant for the relief of earthquake affectees.

According to a statement released form Director General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam had said that the real face of self-proclaimed Khadim-e-Aala was getting exposed and added that Shahbaz did not even spare donation money for earthquake victims

