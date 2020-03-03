Court to indict Asif Ali Zardari, others in Park Lane reference on March 25

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in Park Lane reference on March 25, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, former president and the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari skipped today’s hearing citing his health condition and sought exemption from the court appearance, which was accepted by the court.

However, co-accused in the reference appeared before the court and marked their attendance. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the reference and fixed March 25 for the indictment.

All the accused were directed to ensure their presence on the next hearing.

According to anti-graft watchdog body, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly for running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken out from the bank and transferred to the company account in a private bank.

It has also been revealed that he had forged documents to comply with the loan policy and coaxed the National Bank into loan approval.

