Hearing into money laundering, Park Lane references adjourned till September 19

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing into money laundering and Park Lane Properties references till September 19, ARY News reported.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were presented before the Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

The hearing was adjourned by the duty judge without any proceedings till September 19.

“Concerned judge is hearing both the reference”, the duty judge remarked while adjourning the hearing.

The brother-sister duo was sent back to jail after their attendance in the court.

On last hearing of the case, the judicial remand of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, was extended till September 5 in fake bank accounts case.

Copies of the Park Lane reference were handed over to the suspects during today’s hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel Lateef Khosa complained that his client is allegedly being disturbed by the jail authorities.

“Despite permission, he is not being allowed to meet his daughters”, he continued in his arguments.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had exchanged words with the AC judge. “You are only listening to the arguments of Zardari’s counsel, not from our side”, he continued.

“It is the matter related to the prison not linked with you”, the judge had replied. Later, Abbasi apologized to the court.

Both Zardari and Talpur are being held at Adiala Jail after they were arrested by the accountability watchdog earlier this year on charges of laundering billions of rupees through fictitious accounts.

